19/05/2025 14:56

【ＡＩ】華為、優必選等合作康養人形機器人

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》據《財聯社》報道，華為、優必選、智元機器人、中堅科技將
合作康養人形機器人，各方將在算力、大模型平台、數據採集、解決方案及應用場景展開合作，
擬於５月２１日在上海徐匯區樂齡養老院舉行「具身智能康養機器人協同發展啟動大會」。
（ｊｑ）

