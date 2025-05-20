  • 會員
20/05/2025 09:20

《中國要聞》習近平河南洛陽考察，了解先進製造業發展等

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》國家主席習近平１９日下午在河南省洛陽市先後考察了洛陽軸
承集團股份有限公司、白馬寺和龍門石窟，了解當地加快先進製造業發展、加強歷史文化遺產保
護利用、推動文旅產業高質量發展等情況。（ｅｗ）

