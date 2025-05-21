  • 會員
山今養生智慧
AH股新聞

21/05/2025 08:50

《駐京專電》國新辦明日舉行科技金融政策發布會，人行證監等出席

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２１日北京專電》國務院新聞辦公室將於２２日（星期四）
下午３時舉行新聞發布會，科技部副部長邱勇，中國人民銀行副行長、國家外匯局局長朱鶴新和
金融監管總局、中國證監會有關負責人將出席介紹科技金融政策有關情況，並答記者問。

