22/05/2025 08:46

《駐京專電》金監總局肖遠企出席巴塞爾委員會會議，交流數字金融

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２２日北京專電》巴塞爾委員會（ＢＣＢＳ）５月２０日－
２１日在瑞典斯德哥爾摩召開了全體會議，金監總局副局長肖遠企出席。會議就全球銀行業風險
變化、數字金融以及監管規則與監管手段優化改進等議題進行了深入交流。

