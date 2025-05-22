  • 會員
22/05/2025 15:09

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數平收，深證Ｂ收跌０﹒１％

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收跌不足０﹒１％，報２６０﹒８４點。深證Ｂ
股指數收跌不足０﹒１％，報１１９９﹒１點。

