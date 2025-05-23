  • 會員
AH股新聞

23/05/2025 13:44

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後跌０﹒０３％，深成指創業板均升

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》Ａ股市場午後漲跌不一，滬綜指跌０﹒０３％，報
３３７９﹒０４點，滬深３００指數升０﹒０９％，深成指及創業板指均升０﹒２９％。上海Ｂ
股揚０﹒５９％，深圳Ｂ股跌０﹒０６％。可控核聚變及醫療醫藥股走揚。（ｒｙ）

