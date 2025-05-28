  • 會員
28/05/2025 09:24

【人行操作】人行２１５５億逆回購利率持平，淨投放５８５億

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行２１５５億元（人民幣．下同）７天
期逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒４％。
　
　　公開市場今日有１５７０億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放５８５億元。（ｊｑ）

