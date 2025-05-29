  • 會員
29/05/2025 14:26

《中國要聞》官方組織網民為大熊貓集資應援？大熊貓中心斥不實

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》中國大熊貓保護研究中心昨發文闢謠稱，「官方組織、支持網
民為大熊貓集資應援」、「參與集資應援可以進大熊貓圈捨」以及「不參與集資的主播將被拉黑
」均為不實信息。熊貓中心強調，從未授權任何機構和個人為任何一隻大熊貓開展集資和應援活
動。（ｓｌ）

