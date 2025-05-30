  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
Wonder in ...
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

30/05/2025 15:06

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收跌１﹒４％，深證Ｂ收跌１﹒９％

　　《經濟通通訊社３０日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收跌１﹒４％，報２５６﹒８２點。深證Ｂ股指
數收跌１﹒９％，報１１８２﹒６７點。

【香港好去處】2025去邊最好玩？etnet為你提供全港最齊盛事活動，所有資訊盡在掌握！► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet獨家優惠】親手炮製母親節＆端午節海鮮盛宴！使用優惠碼享95折優惠！

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

關稅戰 | 美國上訴法院暫緩執行貿易法庭關稅判決，至下月9日

30/05/2025 09:32

關稅戰

狂人亂揮「大棒」，美還剩多少「蜜糖」？

30/05/2025 08:09

大國博弈

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，三大發鈔行再減存息，工銀亞洲3個...

25/05/2025 10:55

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2025

北上食買玩

Wonder in Art

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處