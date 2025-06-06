  • 會員
AH股新聞

06/06/2025 09:30

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數低開２﹒２％，深證Ｂ平開

　　《經濟通通訊社６日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開２﹒２％，報２５４﹒６６點。深證Ｂ股指數
高開不足０﹒１％，報１１９２﹒２點。

