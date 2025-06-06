  • 會員
06/06/2025 15:05

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收跌１﹒６％，深證Ｂ收升０﹒１％

　　《經濟通通訊社６日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收跌１﹒６％，報２５６﹒２１點。深證Ｂ股指數
收升０﹒１％，報１１９３﹒７７點。

