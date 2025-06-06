  • 會員
06/06/2025 13:37

《中國要聞》謝鋒應約會見百事副執總，就中美經貿合作等交換意見

　　《經濟通通訊社６日專訊》中國駐美國大使館網站發文指，２０２５年６月４日，中國駐美
國大使謝鋒應約會見百事公司全球執行副總裁基霍，雙方就中國發展、中美經貿合作、中美關係
等共同關心的問題交換意見。（ｓｌ）

