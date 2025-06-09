  • 會員
AH股新聞

09/06/2025 08:48

中石化油服（０１０３３）已回購２２３６萬Ａ股被註銷

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》中石化油服（０１０３３）（滬：６００８７１）公布，有關通
過集中競價交易方式回購於上周三（４日）完成後，總計回購的２２３６﹒６２萬股Ａ股已經註
銷，該批股份佔註銷前總股本０﹒１２％。
　
　　該集團指，註銷後，總股本降至約１８９﹒５７億股。（ｗｈ）

