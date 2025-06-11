  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
關稅戰
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

11/06/2025 10:00

《中國要聞》中非跨境貿易平台在長沙啟動運營，阿里、亞馬遜落戶

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》中非跨境貿易平台６月１０日在長沙市經濟技術開發區啟動運
營。亞馬遜雲科技、阿里巴巴全球速賣通同期落戶。
　
　　阿里巴巴全球速賣通將在平台內重點打造中非跨境電商產業園，並採取「一核＋三中心＋五
服務」的方式進行落地。（ｃｔ）

【說說心理話】被剝奪的哀傷：偶像離世不可以傷心嗎？小朋友不能參加喪禮？專家分享「好好告別」、「好好掛住」的重要性► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2024 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

中美又談判，稀土是關鍵

10/06/2025 15:01

大國博弈

盤前攻略 | 談判待續美股觀望 消息面偏好有利好友短線主導...

10/06/2025 09:13

關稅戰

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，個別銀行逆市加息，恒生一周定存息...

08/06/2025 10:55

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2025

北上食買玩

Wonder in Art

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處