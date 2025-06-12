  • 會員
12/06/2025 09:29

【人行操作】人行１１９３億逆回購利率持平，淨回籠７２億

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行１１９３億元（人民幣．下同）７天
期逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒４％。
　
　　公開市場今日有１２６５億元逆回購到期，即今日淨回籠７２億元。（ｊｑ）

