AH股新聞

13/06/2025 17:37

《大灣區》粵港澳大灣區公共算力服務平台啟動建設，計劃８月上線

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》據《央視新聞》報道，粵港澳大灣區公共算力服務平台６月
１３日啟動建設，計劃於今年８月上線。該平台集算力資源的監測、調度、運營於一體，引入粵
港澳大灣區算力資源，接入國家算力監測調度平台，實現算力市場化運營。（ｊｑ）

返回AH股新聞

