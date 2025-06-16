  • 會員
AH股新聞

16/06/2025 17:21

中國銀行（０３９８８）：張小東辭去副行長職務

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》中國銀行（０３９８８）（滬：６０１９８８）公布，該行董
事會收到張小東的辭呈。張小東因工作調動，辭去該行副行長職務。該辭任自今日起生效。
（ｂｎ）

