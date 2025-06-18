  • 會員
18/06/2025 10:26

《打擊貪腐》東風汽車集團原戰略規劃部副總經理唐騰被查

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》據中央紀委國家監委消息，東風汽車集團原戰略規劃部副總經
理兼戰略發展研究中心總經理唐騰涉嫌嚴重違紀違法，目前正接受中央紀委國家監委駐東風汽車
集團紀檢監察組、湖北省十堰市監委紀律審查和監察調查。（ｅｗ）

