貨幣攻略
AH股新聞

18/06/2025 13:35

《Ａ股行情》Ａ股三大指數午後翻紅，滬綜指跌轉升０﹒０５％

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》Ａ股市場午後翻紅，滬綜指升０﹒０５％，報３３８８﹒９６
點，深成指升０﹒３％，創業板指揚０﹒３８％，滬深３００指數升０﹒１９％。上海Ｂ股則跌
１﹒０５％，深圳Ｂ股升０﹒１４％。（ｒｙ）

