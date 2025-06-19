  • 會員
19/06/2025 09:26

《駐京專電》發改委緊急安排６千萬支持廣東肇慶等地洪澇災後恢復

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１９日北京專電》國家發改委表示，近期，廣東省發生嚴重
洪澇災害，特別是肇慶市懷集縣等地出現嚴重汛情。發改委緊急安排中央預算內投資６０００萬
元人民幣，支持災區基礎設施和公共服務設施災後應急恢復。

