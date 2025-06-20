  • 會員
20/06/2025 08:33

《以舊換新》首５月１５類以舊換新家電和數碼零售額增１４％

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》商務部電子商務司負責人介紹２０２５年１－５月電子商務發
展情況。當中提到，１－５月網上零售額增長８﹒５％，１５類以舊換新家電和數碼的銷售額增
１４％，４月以來平台外貿專區銷售額超２０億元人民幣。（ｃｔ）

