20/06/2025 09:14

【人行操作】內地６月ＬＰＲ維持不變，１年３％、５年３﹒５％

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》人民銀行公告，６月份１年期和５年期貸款市場報價利率
（ＬＰＲ）報價維持不變，５年期以上ＬＰＲ為３﹒５％，１年期ＬＰＲ為３％。
　
　　在今年５月兩個期限ＬＰＲ均下調了１０個基點，是去年１０月以來首次下調。（ｓｌ）

