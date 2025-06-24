  • 會員
24/06/2025 15:11

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收升１﹒２％，深證Ｂ收升１﹒５％

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收升１﹒２％，報２５７﹒３５點。深證Ｂ股指
數收升１﹒５％，報１１８６﹒０９點。

