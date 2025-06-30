  • 會員
30/06/2025 08:52

《中國監管》涉貸款超授信發放違規，進出口銀行被罰款１８１０萬

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明３０日北京專電》金融監管總局公布的行政處罰信息公示列
表顯示，中國進出口銀行因部分種類貸款和政策性業務存在超授信發放、貸款需求測算不準確、
貸後管理不到位等違法違規行為，被罰款１８１０萬元人民幣。

