07/07/2025 13:41

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後跌幅收窄至０﹒０５％，創業板仍挫逾１％

　　《經濟通通訊社７日專訊》滬綜指午後跌幅收窄至０﹒０５％，報３４７０﹒４６點，滬深
３００指數跌０﹒４％，深成指軟０﹒５９％，創業板挫１﹒０４％。上海Ｂ股跌０﹒０５％，
深圳Ｂ股跌０﹒３２％。ＣＸＯ概念、醫藥板塊走弱。（ｒｙ）

