10/07/2025 13:44

《神州金融》進出口行：上半年新投放外貿領域貸款超６１００億元

　　《經濟通通訊社１０日專訊》中國進出口銀行發布，今年上半年，中國進出口銀行持續加大
對外貿企業支持力度，新投放對外貿易領域貸款超６１００億元。其中，新發放小微外貿企業風
險共擔轉貸款超１７０億元，同比增長近２０％，有力支持了外貿領域小微企業持續健康發展。
（ｅｗ）

