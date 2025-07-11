  • 會員
11/07/2025 13:38

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升０﹒８７％，深成指、創業板均漲逾１％

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》Ａ股市場午後升勢持續，滬綜指揚０﹒８７％，報
３５４０﹒２３點，滬深３００指數升０﹒９４％，深成指升１﹒０１％，創業板指漲
１﹒３９％。上海Ｂ股升０﹒１８％，深圳Ｂ股升０﹒２６％。金融股及稀土板塊保持領先。
（ｒｙ）

