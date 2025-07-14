  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
北上食買玩
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

14/07/2025 13:38

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升０﹒５２％，深成指、創業板走軟

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》Ａ股市場午後漲跌不一，滬綜指升０﹒５２％，報
３５２８﹒４９點，滬深３００指數升０﹒３２％，深成指軟０﹒０４％，創業板指跌
０﹒４１％。上海Ｂ股微跌０﹒０２％，深圳Ｂ股軟０﹒３７％。（ｒｙ）

送禮活動浪接浪！想緊貼著數活動消息？即Like etnet Facebook專頁！► 立即讚好

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet Bonus】賞你利嘉敏親筆簽名新書《逆齡生活日常》(價值HK$168)

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

比拼華爾街－溫傑 | 大市受累關稅戰，AMD具競爭力（有片）

14/07/2025 10:18

關稅戰

以敘結盟前，親訪敘利亞民情

11/07/2025 14:21

大國博弈

定期存款 | 一周定存合集，PAObank開戶定存優惠1個月...

06/07/2025 10:55

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2025

北上食買玩

Wonder in Art

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處