AH股新聞

16/07/2025 09:23

【人行操作】人行５２０１億逆回購利率持平，淨投放４４４６億

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行５２０１億元（人民幣．下同）７天
期逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒４％。
　
　　公開市場今日有７５５億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放４４４６億元。（ｊｑ）

