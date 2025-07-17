  • 會員
17/07/2025 13:47

《中國要聞》國鐵集團：暑運半月載客超２億人次，深圳至香港熱門

　　《經濟通通訊社１７日專訊》據《央視新聞》引述國鐵集團報道，自７月１日暑運啟動以來
至１６日，全國鐵路累計發送旅客２﹒３億人次，同比增長３﹒３％。其中，北京往返上海、呼
和浩特，西安至成都，深圳至香港等方向客流量較大。（ｓｌ）

【你點睇？】政府擬收緊電話卡實名制，以打擊電騙，包括每人每間電訊商限登記3張卡等，你認為這些措施能否有效打擊電騙？► 立即投票

