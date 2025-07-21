  • 會員
21/07/2025 09:29

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數平開，深證Ｂ高開０﹒３％

　　《經濟通通訊社２１日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數高開不足０﹒１％，報２６０﹒５８點。深證Ｂ
股指數高開０﹒３％，報１２５８﹒１５點。

