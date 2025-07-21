  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
貨幣攻略
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

21/07/2025 09:15

【人行操作】內地７月ＬＰＲ續維持不變，１年３％、５年３﹒５％

　　《經濟通通訊社２１日專訊》人民銀行公告，７月份１年期和５年期貸款市場報價利率
（ＬＰＲ）報價繼續維持不變，５年期以上ＬＰＲ為３﹒５％，１年期ＬＰＲ為３％。
　
　　人行今年５月對兩個期限ＬＰＲ均下調了１０個基點，是去年１０月以來首次下調。
（ｓｌ）

《專訪》陸叔：ATMXJ邊隻要買邊兩隻要避，泡泡瑪特點部署► 立即收看

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet Bonus】賞你利嘉敏親筆簽名新書《逆齡生活日常》(價值HK$168)

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

定期存款 | 一周定存合集，多家銀行加港元定存息，PAOba...

20/07/2025 10:55

貨幣攻略

鮑威爾一天不被炒，美國一天不會好？

18/07/2025 12:43

大國博弈

俄烏 | 白宮威脅對俄徵百分百二級關稅，中國和印度被點名

15/07/2025 09:26

關稅戰

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2025

北上食買玩

Wonder in Art

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處