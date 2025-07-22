  • 會員
22/07/2025 17:25

《中國要聞》海關總署：即日允許符合要求新西蘭野生水產品進口

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》海關總署網站發布公告，根據中國法律法規和中華人民共和國
海關總署與新西蘭初級產業部有關新西蘭輸華野生水產品的檢驗檢疫和衛生要求規定，即日起，
允許符合相關要求的新西蘭野生水產品進口。（ｊｑ）

