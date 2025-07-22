  • 會員
etnet專輯
大國博弈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

22/07/2025 13:36

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升０﹒５２％，煤炭股漲幅領先

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》Ａ股市場午後續升，滬綜指升０﹒５２％，報３５７８﹒２９
點，滬深３００指數升０﹒６３％，深成指揚０﹒５４％，創業板指升０﹒４３％。上海Ｂ股及
深圳Ｂ股升約０﹒２％。煤炭股午後衝高，漲幅領先。（ｒｙ）

