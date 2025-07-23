  • 會員
23/07/2025 14:26

《Ａ股行情》滬深三大指數全線翻綠，滬指失３６００

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》滬深三大指數全線翻綠，滬綜指失３６００點，現在３５８５
水平上落，深成指跌近０﹒４％。軍工、海南板塊、特高壓等方向跌幅居前，滬深下跌個股約
３６５０隻。（ｒｙ）

