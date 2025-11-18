  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
貨幣攻略
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

18/11/2025 11:36

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指半日收跌0.56%，AI、半導體板塊逆市揚

內容即將報道。

【你點睇？】日揆言論引發中日關係惡化，當局更新外遊警示呼籲赴日提高警惕。你短期內會否赴日旅行？► 立即投票

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

etnet初心不變 風雨無阻 與你並肩投資路，立即加入成為etnet YouTube頻道會員！

獨家優惠【etnet x 環球海產】 用戶專享全場95折，特價貨品更可折上折，立即選購五星級酒店御用海鮮！

樂本健 x etnet健康網購 | 購物滿額即送免費禮品

沈伯洋慘淪綠營棄子

18/11/2025 10:12

大國博弈

定期存款 | 一周定存合集，港銀加定存息搶客，星展2個月高達...

09/11/2025 10:55

貨幣攻略

關稅戰 | 美高院3名保守派大法官質疑關稅合法性，特朗普如敗...

06/11/2025 09:52

關稅戰

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2025

北上食買玩

Wonder in Art

理財秘笈

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

照顧者 情緒健康

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處
voting 投票區