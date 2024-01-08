吃喝玩樂

2024-01-08Text: Sammy Leung

金球獎2024｜金球獎頒獎典禮得獎名單、4大看點！邊套電影成大贏家？甜茶同女友超甜蜜 / 首位美洲原住民金球影后！附重溫連結

　　第81屆金球獎頒獎典禮在（Golden Globe Awards）在香港時間1月8日舉行了，今次會為大家整合得獎名單，到底哪一套電影、劇集會成為今屆的最大贏家？誰又會是影帝、影后？而第81屆金球獎頒獎典禮又有哪些必睇的重點呢？

 

第81屆金球獎頒獎典禮得獎名單

 

電影獎項

 

最佳劇情片：《奧本海默》(Oppenheimer)

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

 

 

最佳劇情片男主角：Cillian Murphy《奧本海默》

 

 

最佳劇情片女主角：Lily Gladstone《花月殺手》(Killers of the Flower Moon)

 

最佳音樂及喜劇類電影：《可憐的東西》(Poor Things)

 

 

最佳音樂及喜劇類電影女主角：Emily Jean Stone《可憐的東西》

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

 

 

最佳音樂及喜劇類電影男主角：Paul Giamatti《滯留生》(The Holdovers)

最佳男配角：Robert Downey Jr.《奧本海默》

最佳女配角：Da’Vine Joy Randolph《滯留生》

最佳動畫：《蒼鷺與少年》(The Boy and the Heron)

最佳外語片：《墮下的對證》(Anatomy of a Fall)

最佳導演：Christopher Nolan《奧本海默》

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

 

 

最佳劇本：《墮下的對證》

最佳配樂：《奧本海默》

最佳原創電影歌曲：《Barbie芭比》的《What Was I Made For》

電影票房成就獎：《Barbie芭比》

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)

 

 

電視獎項

 

最佳劇集：《傳媒家族繼承人》(Succession)

最佳男主角：Kieran Culkin《傳媒家族繼承人》

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

 

 

最佳女主角：Sarah Snook《傳媒家族繼承人》

音樂及喜劇最佳劇集：《大熊餐廳》(The Bear)

音樂及喜劇最佳男主角：Jeremy Allen White《大熊餐廳》

音樂及喜劇最佳女主角：Ayo Edebiri《大熊餐廳》

最佳迷你劇及電視電影：《齮齕人生》(BEEF)

迷你劇及電視電影最佳女主角：Ali Wong《齮齕人生》

迷你劇及電視電影最佳男主角： Steven Yeun《齮齕人生》

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

 

 

最佳女配角：Elizabeth Debicki《王冠》(The Crown)

最佳男配角：Matthew Macfadyen《傳媒家族繼承人》

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

 

 

　　如果大家想重溫，可以在網上重溫

 

