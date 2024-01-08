2024-01-08Text: Sammy Leung
金球獎2024｜金球獎頒獎典禮得獎名單、4大看點！邊套電影成大贏家？甜茶同女友超甜蜜 / 首位美洲原住民金球影后！附重溫連結
第81屆金球獎頒獎典禮在（Golden Globe Awards）在香港時間1月8日舉行了，今次會為大家整合得獎名單，到底哪一套電影、劇集會成為今屆的最大贏家？誰又會是影帝、影后？而第81屆金球獎頒獎典禮又有哪些必睇的重點呢？
第81屆金球獎頒獎典禮得獎名單
電影獎項
最佳劇情片：《奧本海默》(Oppenheimer)
最佳劇情片男主角：Cillian Murphy《奧本海默》
最佳劇情片女主角：Lily Gladstone《花月殺手》(Killers of the Flower Moon)
最佳音樂及喜劇類電影：《可憐的東西》(Poor Things)
最佳音樂及喜劇類電影女主角：Emily Jean Stone《可憐的東西》
最佳音樂及喜劇類電影男主角：Paul Giamatti《滯留生》(The Holdovers)
最佳男配角：Robert Downey Jr.《奧本海默》
最佳女配角：Da’Vine Joy Randolph《滯留生》
最佳動畫：《蒼鷺與少年》(The Boy and the Heron)
最佳外語片：《墮下的對證》(Anatomy of a Fall)
最佳導演：Christopher Nolan《奧本海默》
最佳劇本：《墮下的對證》
最佳配樂：《奧本海默》
最佳原創電影歌曲：《Barbie芭比》的《What Was I Made For》
電影票房成就獎：《Barbie芭比》
電視獎項
最佳劇集：《傳媒家族繼承人》(Succession)
最佳男主角：Kieran Culkin《傳媒家族繼承人》
最佳女主角：Sarah Snook《傳媒家族繼承人》
音樂及喜劇最佳劇集：《大熊餐廳》(The Bear)
音樂及喜劇最佳男主角：Jeremy Allen White《大熊餐廳》
音樂及喜劇最佳女主角：Ayo Edebiri《大熊餐廳》
最佳迷你劇及電視電影：《齮齕人生》(BEEF)
迷你劇及電視電影最佳女主角：Ali Wong《齮齕人生》
迷你劇及電視電影最佳男主角： Steven Yeun《齮齕人生》
最佳女配角：Elizabeth Debicki《王冠》(The Crown)
最佳男配角：Matthew Macfadyen《傳媒家族繼承人》
如果大家想重溫，可以在網上重溫！
