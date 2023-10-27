加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

自問讀書時已經很努力學英語，用英語書面溝通完全不感困難，但每每要用英語與外國同事作口頭交流就總感到困難重重？這是因為在學期間，學校常側重於教授比較正式的「書寫英語」，可是口語用英語和書寫英語卻偏偏有著許多「大不同」，這導致我們的口語表達、理解能力相對較弱。口語用英語中常會用到的「短語動詞」（Phrasal Verbs）更是不少人眼中的「大敵」！「短語動詞」通常由動詞和副詞（adverbs）／介詞（prepositions）組合而成，常見於英語母語使用者的口語表達當中。若能把商業英語常見的短語動詞學好，並適時的用到日常口語溝通當中的話，定能讓你說的英文更地道、更生動！

考考你：「你離題了」的英文是甚麼？又，如何用英語表達「拖欠費用」？今期，筆者整理出10個由“Get”構成的短語動詞（Phrasal Verbs），並附上例句供你學習和參考。想說得一口更地道的英語？還不趕緊看下去？

1. Get along with

意思：與…...和睦相處；在…...方面進展

例句一：

I am an easy-going （隨和的）person, and I can get along with colleagues harmoniously.

作爲一個隨和的人，我能與同事和睦相處。

例句二：

If you want to succeed in this business, you should get along with as many clients as possible.

如果你想在這項業務中取得成功，你就要盡力與更多客戶打好關係。

2. Get back to（somebody）

意思：之後再回覆某人

例句：

I’ll get back to you on the question of costs by Friday.

我星期五前會再回覆你有關費用的問題。

3. Get back to（something）

意思：回到某件事上

例句一：

Let’s get back to the point.

讓我們回到正題吧。

例句二：

Can we get back to the original question of funding?

我們可否回到最初有關集資的問題上？

4. Get behind with

意思：拖欠（費用）；拖延；延誤

例句：

If you get behind with mortgage （按揭）payments, your home may be repossessed（收回）.

如果你拖欠按揭貸款，你的房屋便有可能會被收回。

5. Get away from

意思：偏離重點；離題

例句：

I think we're getting away from the point here. Can we focus on the issue?

我認為我們偏離重點了。我們可以專注於此問題嗎？

6. Get into

意思：開始從事（某職業）；開始參與（某活動）

例句：

You can try to get into other business areas, integrate （整合）and expand （擴展）your portfolio of expertise and skills, and take on more challenging assignments.

你可以嘗試從事其他業務領域、整合和擴展你的專業知識和技能組合，並嘗試處理更具挑戰性的任務。

7. Get through

意思：完成一件具有挑戰性的事情

例句一：

I must make an effort to get through the night.

我必須鼓起精神以熬過這一夜。

例句二：

There’s a lot of work to get through.

尚有很多工作要完成。

8. Get ahead

意思：（某事）取得進展；獲得成功

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

例句一：

Jason always tries to get ahead of others in everything.

Jason總是試圖處處領先他人。

例句二：

Are you getting ahead with the business proposal?

你的商業計劃書有進展嗎？

9. Get rid of

意思：擺脫；扔掉不需要的東西

例句一：

If there is no middle ground, I guess we need to get rid of this client.

如未能達成妥協，我猜我們要擺脫這個客戶了。

例句二：

Does he want to get rid of us?

他要把我們辭掉嗎？

10. Get（something）across

意思：表達清楚（某事）；使（某人）了解（某事）

例句：

It was a challenge to get my idea across to the manager, but I succeeded in the end.

把自己的意見傳達給經理對是一項挑戰，但我最終成功了。







