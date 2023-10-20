2023-10-20
專業英語 | 職場上別再講Make sure，要講Ensure！別再講Give、Come！學識8個動詞，sound more professional！
自問「英文有限公司」的你，是不是常常煩惱如何在職場上sound more professional？想知道如何在外國客戶面前留下專業的印象？今個星期，筆者會為大家分享8個你必須學會的動詞及一系列的例句供給大家參考。事不宜遲，let’s go！
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
1）確保： Make sure (phr.) > Ensure (v.)
當你希望客戶確保東西的正確性時，可以將常用嘅 ‘make sure’ 改為 ‘ensure’。
例句：「我們將竭盡所能，以確保你的訂單及時處理。」
Sentence 1a:
We will do our best to make sure your order is processed in a timely manner.
Sentence 1b:
We will do our best to ensure your order is processed in a timely manner.
( *‘en-’ 這個字首(prefix) 表示「使；造成；加諸；提供」的意思，常加在形容詞或名詞之前形成動詞
• sure (adj.) 當然 >> ensure 確保
• courage (n.) 勇氣 >>encourage (v.) 鼓勵
• large (adj.) 大 >>enlarge (v.) 擴大
• danger (n.) 危險 >> endanger (v.) 危害)
2）出席：Come (v.) > Attend (v.)
當有活動或者是會議要出席時，可以將常用的 ‘come’ 改為 ‘attend’。
例句：「明天下午3點請參加我們的會議。」
Sentence 2a:
Please come to our meeting at 3pm tomorrow.
Sentence 2b:
Please attend our meeting at 3pm tomorrow.
3）提供 ：Give (v.) > Provide (v.)
要同外國客戶索取資料時，可以將常用嘅 ‘give’ 改為 ‘provide’。
例句：「請問可否提供收據副本？」
Sentence 3a:
Could you give me a copy of the sales report?
Sentence 3b:
Could you provide us with a copy of the receipt?
4）通知：Let …… know (phr.) > Inform (v.)
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
要通知對方某事時，可以將常用嘅 ‘let (someone) know’ 改為 ‘inform (someone) ’。
例句：「我會在下午3時之前通知您晚上能否一起晚餐。」
Sentence 4a:
I will let you know by 3 pm if I can meet you for dinner.
Sentence 4b:
I will inform you by 3 pm if I can meet you for dinner.
5）預約：Book (v.) > Reserve(v.)
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
要預約時，可以將常用嘅 ‘book’ 改為 ‘reserve’，整體感覺會更為專業。
例句：「我的助理稍後將為即將到來的會議預訂房間。」
Sentence 5a:
My assistant will book a room later for the coming conference.
Sentence 5b:
My assistant will reserve a room later for the coming conference.
6）告知/告訴：Tell you about (phr.) > Explain (v.)
可以將常用嘅 ‘tell (somebody) about sth.’ 改為 ‘explain sth.’。
例句：「你能為我解釋一下你剛剛所閱讀的建議書之重點嗎？」
Sentence 6a:
Can you tell me about the main idea of the proposal you’ve just read?
Sentence 6b:
Can you explain the main idea of the proposal you’ve just read?
7）回覆：Answer (v/n.) > Reply (v./n.)
在商業英語中， ‘reply’ 比較常在E-mail或文件中使用，而 ‘answer’ 則多運用在電話中。‘Reply’ 和 ‘answer’ 都可用作動詞（verb）與名詞（noun）。
Sentence 7a:
Could you answer my phone now?
現在方便接電話嗎？
Sentence 7b:
I will reply to your email as soon as possible.
我會盡快回覆您的電郵。
Sentence 7c:
It would be great if you can give us your answer by this Friday.
希望你能在本星期五之前給我們您的答覆。
Sentence 7d:
It would be great if you can give us a reply by this Friday.
希望你能在本星期五之前給我們你的答覆。
8）選擇：Choose (v.) > Select (v.)
要選擇時，可以將常用嘅 ‘choose’ 改為 ‘select’。
例句：「你現可選擇一個計劃並完成購買。」
Sentence 8a:
You can now choose a plan and complete the purchase.
Sentence 8b:
You can now select a plan and complete the purchase.