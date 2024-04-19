如何用英文講「突破界限」、「邁出一大步」？即學9句Collocations英文片語 ，自信表達成就目標

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

在職場上，我們都會力爭上游，勇往直前去實現自己的夢想，渴望獲取不同的成就。在工作面試、績效評估和社交活動等專業環境中，如何可以清晰簡潔地表達自己的成就和願望？ 有效地闡明自己的成就和目標實在不易。

在本文中，我們將探討 N 種強大的字句搭配（Collocations），幫助你自信地表達自己的成就，這些搭配對於任何想要在個人或職業生活中留下良好印象的人來說都是必不可少的。以目標為導向的collocations是將動詞（verbs）或形容詞（adjectives）與名詞（nouns）結合的片語，以表達成就或願望。例如，「exceed expectations（超出預期）」是一個目標導向的搭配，將動詞「exceed（超出）」與名詞「expectations（預期）」結合。

以下是9個以目標為導向的搭配，以助你傳達自己的成就和願望，Let's go！

1. Push the boundaries 突破界限

例句：

I constantly pushes the boundaries of traditional artwork.

我不斷突破傳統藝術的界限。

2. Surpass goals 超越目標



例句：

Our team has been working hard to surpass our sales goals for the quarter.

我們的團隊一直在努力超越本季的銷售目標。

3. Exceed expectations 超出預期



例句：

The company's profits exceeded expectations this quarter.

該公司本季獲利超出預期。

4. Reach new heights 取得更高水準的成功或卓越

例句：

I was managing to reach new heights at the age of 26。

我在26歲時正在努力取得更高的成功。

5. Break new ground 開拓新天地



例句：

The company's innovative product broke new ground in the industry.

該公司的創新產品在業界開闢了新天地。

6. Set the standard 設定標準

例句：

This new product sets the standard for design in the industry.

該新產品樹立了行業設計標準。

7. Go above and beyond 超越期望並做得比要求的更多



例句：

I always go above and beyond to satisfy customers.

我總是竭盡全力滿足客戶。

8. Make strides 邁出大步；取得重大進展或進步



例句：

Our company has made strides in reducing its environmental impact.

我們公司在減少環境影響方面取得了重大進展。

9. Break records 打破記錄

例句：

I broke the records last month, setting a new personal best.

我上個月打破了紀錄，創造了新的個人最佳成績。







