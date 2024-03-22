加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

情景：Peter在pantry room（茶水間）看到同事Tina在悶悶不樂

Peter：Hey, Tina. How are you doing?

(Tina，你好嗎？)

Tina：I’m frustrated. I’ve been here for five years and I haven’t been promoted despite my hard work.

(我覺得很沮喪。我已經在這公司工作五年了，儘管我辛勤地工作，但我仍然沒有升過職。)

Peter：Oh......

和同事或客戶閒聊期間，若對方跟你説了一個壞消息，這時候，你除了説一句「Oh.....」之外，還可以說甚麼？當我們聽到壞消息時，可能會突然變得不擅言辭甚至瞬間啞口無言 ，想說些甚麼回應一下，但又怕說了不該說的話，得罪甚至觸怒對方⋯⋯結果往往無言以對，尷尬收場。 不想遇到這類情況時尷尷尬尬？今期的內容你又豈可錯過？本文將提供一些英文版的合理回應，助你在有需要時作出適當的對答！不想在緊張關頭「口啞啞」的你，趕快學起來吧！

20句回應壞消息的方法：



1. “I'm sorry to hear about ...(+noun phrase名詞片語)...”

我很遺憾得知……



Example 1:

I'm sorry to hear about your resignation.

我很遺憾得知你決定辭職。



Example 2:

I'm sorry to hear about the trouble you had with your new product. I suggest that you get in touch with the manufacturer directly.

我很遺憾得知你的新產品爲你帶來麻煩。我建議你直接和製造商聯絡。



Example 3:

I'm so sorry to hear about the sad news.

我很抱歉得知這壞消息。

2. "l'm sorry to hear that + n. clause......"

我很遺憾得知……



Example:

I'm sorry to hear that our salesperson was rude to you. We take your satisfaction very seriously and are continuing our investigation of the matter.

我很遺憾得知我們的售貨員對你無禮。我們很在意你是否感到滿意，並持續在調查這件事。

3. “I’m sorry to learn (from sb.) about ...(+noun phrase名詞片語)...”

我很遺憾從（某人）得知關於……



Example:

I’m sorry to learn from Mandy about your decision to quit your job.

我很遺憾從Mandy那邊得知你要離職。

4. “It must have been really hard for you."

對你來說肯定非常不容易。

5. “If there’s anything I can help with, just let me know.”

如果有甚麼我可以幫助的，儘管告訴我。

6. “I can’t believe what happened to you. I’m very sorry.”

我簡直不敢相信你碰上這種事情，我感到非常抱歉。

7. “That’s really tough on you.”

難爲你了。

8. “Oh, dear!”

9. “Anytime you need to talk, just call me.”

如果你需要找人傾訴，打電話給我吧。

10. “My goodness! What a shock! It’s hard to believe.”

我的天啊！太震驚了！實在難以相信。

11. “It’s hard to take but I understand your opinion.”

這很難接受，但我了解你的想法。

12. “Please accept my deepest sympathies.”

請接受我最深切的慰問。

13. “That’s sad indeed. I can imagine how you feel.”

真是可惜，我可以想像你的感受。

14. “I can’t imagine how you must feel.”

我不能想像你的感受。

15. “It's never easy to lose a job.”

失去工作實在煎熬。

16. “We are here to support you.”

我們都會支持你。

17. “This must be so hard for you.”

這事你一定很難熬。

18. “We are thinking of you/You are in my thoughts.”

我(們)都很關心你。

19. “That must have been quite a shock to you.”

你一定很震驚。

20. “I'm truly sorry to hear of the loss of (+noun phrase 名詞片語). Please accept my sincere condolences.”

得知（某人）離世，我深感抱歉。 請接受我誠摯的慰問。

Example:

I'm truly sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Please accept

my sincere condolences.

得知你母親離世，我深感抱歉。 請接受我誠摯的慰問。







