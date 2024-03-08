加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

在商業世界的英語對話裏面，我們不時會聽到不少片語和慣用語，但你又真的能理解它們的真正意思嗎？來個即時的測試吧！你知道商業英語中 ‘Run around in circles '的意思嗎？如果你以爲Run around in circles '解作「跑圈」的話，那就大錯特錯了！另外，你又知道 ‘behind the scenes’、 ‘cut corners’、 ‘steep learning curve’ 等片語意指甚麼嗎？當你的同事、商業夥伴用使用這一類你不熟悉的商業英文片語時，你是否感到一頭霧水？面對現實吧，如果你真的想在商業世界中積極參與對話，甚至想在國際商務舞台「打滾」的話，你就不得不好好學習一些商界常用的片語和慣用語了！

本周，筆者為你準備了9個國際商業上常見的英文片語和慣用語，讓你在office和外國同事或者客戶交談時大派用場！想提升你在專業環境中的英語溝通能力？想讓自己的英語程度能更上一層樓？趕緊學起來吧！

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

1. From day one 從一開始

Example:

We strive to ensure our clients are completely satisfied with our service from day one.

我們努力確保客戶從第一天開始便對我們的服務感到完全滿意。

2. Let's get down to business. 進入主題吧！

(Get down to business的意思是「言歸正傳」，一般用來建議開始著手討論正事或處理手頭的事情。)

Example:

Let's get down to business. Today, as you know, is our last meeting. I will try to summarize what we have covered so far.

好吧，進入主題吧。如你所知，今天是我們最後一次的會議。我將嘗試總結到目前為止所涵蓋的內容。

3. At the eleventh hour 最後一刻；最後關鍵時刻

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

Example:

We reached at an agreement at the eleventh hour before project submission.

我們在提交項目前的最後一刻達成了協議。

4. Bring......to the table （為工作或商業活動）提供......（e.g. 意見/技能）

Example:

CEO candidates are expected to bring management experience to the table.

我們期望CEO候選人有管理經驗。

5. Steep learning curve 陡峭的學習曲線

(Learning curve用於描述學習新技能方面的進步速度。)

Example:

You are welcome to join our team, but there will be a steep learning curve.

歡迎你加入我們的團隊，但是學習過程將會頗艱難。

6. Behind the scenes 幕後地；不公開地

Example:

This is the result of the hard work we have put in behind the scenes in the past couple of months.

這是我們在過去幾個月默默地辛勤工作所得的結果。

7. Fifty-fifty 對半；平分的

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

Example:

Why don't we split the work fifty-fifty?

我們為甚麼不平分工作？

8. Cut corners 走捷徑；用最省事、最快速、最便宜的方式

Example 1:

Mr. Chow was hired to reduce expenses for the company and so he decided to cut corners on his software licenses.

周先生的職務是減少公司的開支，因此，他決定在軟件許可方面減低成本。



Example 2:

We must cut corners on production costs.

我們定要用最簡便的方法來減低成本。

9. Run around in circles 毫無進展；原地兜圈

Example:

The process has been tedious, and we have been running around in circles.

過程非常繁瑣，我們一直在原地兜圈。







