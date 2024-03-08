  • 報價
  • |
  • 極速報價
  • |
  • 全文搜索
  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識命運占星台我做Marketing辦公室政治廣告背後銷售達人飛凡年輕夢HR唔易做職場女王裳色．惜裳英倫出走日記
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

08/03/2024

商業英語｜以為Run around in circles意思是「跑圈」？No！Cut corners真正意思是甚麼？必學9個商務常用英文片語及慣用語+實用例句！

#英文教學 #語文增值 #Pantry熱話 #英文慣用語 #學英文 #技能解鎖 #職場 #商業英語 #職場英語 #英文片語 #英語會話
  • 加入最愛專欄
  • 收藏文章

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　在商業世界的英語對話裏面，我們不時會聽到不少片語和慣用語，但你又真的能理解它們的真正意思嗎？來個即時的測試吧！你知道商業英語中 ‘Run around in circles '的意思嗎？如果你以爲Run around in circles '解作「跑圈」的話，那就大錯特錯了！另外，你又知道 ‘behind the scenes’、 ‘cut corners’、 ‘steep learning curve’ 等片語意指甚麼嗎？當你的同事、商業夥伴用使用這一類你不熟悉的商業英文片語時，你是否感到一頭霧水？面對現實吧，如果你真的想在商業世界中積極參與對話，甚至想在國際商務舞台「打滾」的話，你就不得不好好學習一些商界常用的片語和慣用語了！

 

　　本周，筆者為你準備了9個國際商業上常見的英文片語和慣用語，讓你在office和外國同事或者客戶交談時大派用場！想提升你在專業環境中的英語溝通能力？想讓自己的英語程度能更上一層樓？趕緊學起來吧！

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

1. From day one 從一開始

Example:

We strive to ensure our clients are completely satisfied with our service from day one.

我們努力確保客戶從第一天開始便對我們的服務感到完全滿意。

 

2. Let's get down to business. 進入主題吧！

(Get down to business的意思是「言歸正傳」，一般用來建議開始著手討論正事或處理手頭的事情。)

Example:

Let's get down to business. Today, as you know, is our last meeting. I will try to summarize what we have covered so far.

好吧，進入主題吧。如你所知，今天是我們最後一次的會議。我將嘗試總結到目前為止所涵蓋的內容。

 

3. At the eleventh hour 最後一刻；最後關鍵時刻

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

Example:

We reached at an agreement at the eleventh hour before project submission.

我們在提交項目前的最後一刻達成了協議。

 

4. Bring......to the table （為工作或商業活動）提供......（e.g. 意見/技能）

Example:

CEO candidates are expected to bring management experience to the table.

我們期望CEO候選人有管理經驗。

 

5. Steep learning curve 陡峭的學習曲線

(Learning curve用於描述學習新技能方面的進步速度。)

Example:

You are welcome to join our team, but there will be a steep learning curve.

歡迎你加入我們的團隊，但是學習過程將會頗艱難。

 

6. Behind the scenes 幕後地；不公開地

Example:

This is the result of the hard work we have put in behind the scenes in the past couple of months.

這是我們在過去幾個月默默地辛勤工作所得的結果。

 

7. Fifty-fifty 對半；平分的

 

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

Example:

Why don't we split the work fifty-fifty?

我們為甚麼不平分工作？

 

8. Cut corners 走捷徑；用最省事、最快速、最便宜的方式

Example 1:

Mr. Chow was hired to reduce expenses for the company and so he decided to cut corners on his software licenses.

周先生的職務是減少公司的開支，因此，他決定在軟件許可方面減低成本。

Example 2:

We must cut corners on production costs.

我們定要用最簡便的方法來減低成本。

 

9. Run around in circles 毫無進展；原地兜圈

Example:

The process has been tedious, and we have been running around in circles.

過程非常繁瑣，我們一直在原地兜圈。

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

全新etnet健康網購，送你【健骨維他命D3(1000IU)】乙樽(價值$108)► 立即行動！

我要回應

更多職場英語教室文章

你可能感興趣

#英文教學 #語文增值 #Pantry熱話 #英文慣用語 #學英文 #技能解鎖 #職場 #商業英語 #職場英語 #英文片語 #英語會話

更多職場文章

放大顯示
風水蔣知識

職場新常態

最緊要健康

精選文章

投票區

健康好人生

DIVA CHANNEL

  • 生活
  • DIVA
  • 健康好人生
etnet Chill

etnet 社創SoIN

etnet Member Zone 會員專區

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

觀落陰：什麼是觀落陰？人人都可參加地府自由行？遊地獄到底係點？

帶你探索全新主頁！輕鬆探索精選資訊！

全新etnet健康網購 落單即送保健品！

etnet.com.hk