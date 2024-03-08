08/03/2024
商業英語｜以為Run around in circles意思是「跑圈」？No！Cut corners真正意思是甚麼？必學9個商務常用英文片語及慣用語+實用例句！
Zephyr Yeung
從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？
職場英語教室
逢周五更新
在商業世界的英語對話裏面，我們不時會聽到不少片語和慣用語，但你又真的能理解它們的真正意思嗎？來個即時的測試吧！你知道商業英語中 ‘Run around in circles '的意思嗎？如果你以爲Run around in circles '解作「跑圈」的話，那就大錯特錯了！另外，你又知道 ‘behind the scenes’、 ‘cut corners’、 ‘steep learning curve’ 等片語意指甚麼嗎？當你的同事、商業夥伴用使用這一類你不熟悉的商業英文片語時，你是否感到一頭霧水？面對現實吧，如果你真的想在商業世界中積極參與對話，甚至想在國際商務舞台「打滾」的話，你就不得不好好學習一些商界常用的片語和慣用語了！
本周，筆者為你準備了9個國際商業上常見的英文片語和慣用語，讓你在office和外國同事或者客戶交談時大派用場！想提升你在專業環境中的英語溝通能力？想讓自己的英語程度能更上一層樓？趕緊學起來吧！
1. From day one 從一開始
Example:
We strive to ensure our clients are completely satisfied with our service from day one.
我們努力確保客戶從第一天開始便對我們的服務感到完全滿意。
2. Let's get down to business. 進入主題吧！
(Get down to business的意思是「言歸正傳」，一般用來建議開始著手討論正事或處理手頭的事情。)
Example:
Let's get down to business. Today, as you know, is our last meeting. I will try to summarize what we have covered so far.
好吧，進入主題吧。如你所知，今天是我們最後一次的會議。我將嘗試總結到目前為止所涵蓋的內容。
3. At the eleventh hour 最後一刻；最後關鍵時刻
Example:
We reached at an agreement at the eleventh hour before project submission.
我們在提交項目前的最後一刻達成了協議。
4. Bring......to the table （為工作或商業活動）提供......（e.g. 意見/技能）
Example:
CEO candidates are expected to bring management experience to the table.
我們期望CEO候選人有管理經驗。
5. Steep learning curve 陡峭的學習曲線
(Learning curve用於描述學習新技能方面的進步速度。)
Example:
You are welcome to join our team, but there will be a steep learning curve.
歡迎你加入我們的團隊，但是學習過程將會頗艱難。
6. Behind the scenes 幕後地；不公開地
Example:
This is the result of the hard work we have put in behind the scenes in the past couple of months.
這是我們在過去幾個月默默地辛勤工作所得的結果。
7. Fifty-fifty 對半；平分的
Example:
Why don't we split the work fifty-fifty?
我們為甚麼不平分工作？
8. Cut corners 走捷徑；用最省事、最快速、最便宜的方式
Example 1:
Mr. Chow was hired to reduce expenses for the company and so he decided to cut corners on his software licenses.
周先生的職務是減少公司的開支，因此，他決定在軟件許可方面減低成本。
Example 2:
We must cut corners on production costs.
我們定要用最簡便的方法來減低成本。
9. Run around in circles 毫無進展；原地兜圈
Example:
The process has been tedious, and we have been running around in circles.
過程非常繁瑣，我們一直在原地兜圈。
