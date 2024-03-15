商業英文 | Wind up、Shake up、Step up點解？Take over與Take on有何分別？一文學識12個商務常用Phrasal Verbs短語動詞！講英文更生動、地道

自問讀書時已經很努力學英語，用英語書面溝通完全不感困難，但每每要用英語與外國同事作口頭交流就總感到困難重重？這是因為在學期間，學校常側重於教授比較正式的「書寫英語」，可是口語用英語和書寫英語卻偏偏有著許多「大不同」，這導致我們的口語表達、理解能力相對較弱。口語用英語常會用到的「短語動詞」（Phrasal Verbs）更是不少人眼中的「大敵」！「短語動詞」通常由動詞和副詞／介詞組合而成，常見於英語母語使用者的口語表達當中。若能把商業英語常見的短語動詞學好，並適時的用到日常口語溝通當中的話，定能讓你說的英文更地道、更生動！今期，筆者整理出12個商業英語常見的短語動詞，並附上例句供你學習和參考。不想開會時聽不懂同事說的話？想說得一口更地道的英語？還不趕緊看下去？

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com)

1. Wind up 結束

Example：

I’d like to wind up the meeting by 12 p.m.

我想在下午12點之前結束會議。

2. Take over 接任；接管

Example：

Jason took over as senior manager two weeks ago.

Jason兩周前接任了高級經理一職。

3. Take on 承擔

Example 1：

I was asked to take on more responsibilities at the office.

我在公司被要求要承擔更多責任。

Example 2：

She is going to take on some responsibilities at work.

她將承擔工作上的一些責任。

4. Figure out 弄清楚；解決；弄明白

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com)

Example 1：

Our objective for today is to figure out a solution for this supplier crisis we’re going through.

我們今天的目標是為我們正在經歷的供應商危機找到解決方案。

Example 2：

I cannot figure out why he quit his job.

我不知道他為甚麼辭職。

5. Expand into 擴展、拓展

Example：

In the long term, I hope to expand into the English language market.

長遠來說，我希望能拓展英語市場。

6. Bring about 導致、引起、造成

Example：

This scandal brought about a change of the organization of our company .

這次的醜聞導致我們公司組織架構上的變動。

7. Shake up 進行調整

Example：

When you feel like you've outgrown your role with no signs of moving forward, it may be the time to shake things up a little.

如果你覺得自己的職務好像不再有挑戰性，也沒有進步的跡象，該是稍微做出改變的時候了。

8. Come online 開始工作、上線

Example：

Our new service is going to come online at the end of this month.

我們的新服務將在這月底上線。

9. Step aside 讓位、退出

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com)

Example：

Pressure will grow for him to step aside.

他將承受日益增加的下台壓力。

10. Measure up 符合、達到要求

Example：

Last month’s intake just didn’t measure up.

上個月納入的人數沒有達到預期的要求。

11. Step up 採取行動

Example：

Our new CEO really stepped up on this project! That’s great!

太好了，新的CEO真的在這project上採取行動了！

12. Step down 下台、讓位

Example：

Following multiple serious mistakes, the government official stepped down.

隨著多次嚴重的錯誤後，政府官員下台了。