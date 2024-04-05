加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

相信大家都知道，「Inflation （n.） 」在商業英語世界解作「通脹」，但你是否知道「Inflate （v.）」在日常英語中解作「充氣」？原來，有很多英語單詞原來在不同場合可以有不同意思的。本周，筆者為大家準備了5組單詞和大家分享，here we go！

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk）

1. Aggregate

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk）

商業英文：數目加減後得出的總數

e.g. In audit reports, auditors are responsible for calculating the aggregate value of different items such as cash inflow （現金流入）and outflow（現金流出）, in order to present a clear financial statement for shareholders.

在審計報告中，審計師負責計算現金流入和流出等不同項目的總價值，以便為股東提供清晰的財務報表。

日常英文：集合，（使）聚集

e.g. The students aggregated in the playground this morning because of the carnival.

今天早上，學生們因為學校嘉年華活動而聚集在操場上。

2.Alleviate

商業英文：緩解（問題）

Let’s discuss how we can alleviate the difficulties of small and medium enterprises.

讓我們來討論如何緩解中小企業的困難。

日常英文：減輕（痛楚）

e.g. He could only alleviate the sorrow by drinking.

他只能借酒澆愁。

e.g. The doctor gave her an injection to alleviate the pain.

醫生給她注射以減輕疼痛。

3.Reconciliation vs Reconcile

商業英文 （Reconciliation）：在會計行業指「銀行對賬」

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk）

A bank reconciliation （銀行存款餘額調節表）是在銀行對賬單餘額與企業帳面餘額的基礎上，各自加上對方已收、本單位未收帳項數額，減去對方已付、本單位未付帳項數額，以調整雙方餘額使其一致的一種調節方法。）

e.g. Bank reconciliation is the process that companies use to make sure that the cash balances they show on their books matches the actual cash they have in the bank.

銀行調節表是公司用來確保帳簿上顯示的現金餘額與其銀行中的實際現金相符的過程。

日常英文 （Reconcile）：使和解，使和好 （to； with）；調停，排解（爭端等）

e.g. I had a quarrel with my husband yesterday. Is there any advice on how to reconcile our relationship？

我和我丈夫發生爭執了，有甚麼解決辦法使我們和好嗎？

4. Inflation vs Inflate

商業英文 （Inflation）：【經濟學】通貨膨脹；信用膨脹；（物價）暴漲

e.g. Inflation was the greatest scourge of society .

通貨膨脹是社會上的最大禍害。

e.g. Workers' incomes are not keeping up with inflation.

工人的收入趕不上通貨膨脹。

日常英文 （Inflate）： 使…充氣

e.g. Ensure that your tyres are inflated to the correct pressure

此外，必須確保輪胎適量充氣。

5.Deflation vs Deflate

商業英文 （Deflation）：【經濟學】通貨緊縮

e.g. Deflation means falling prices, usually accompanied by lower profits and fewer jobs .

通貨緊縮的意思是物價普遍下降，通常隨之而來的是利潤降低，就業機會減少。

日常英文 （Deflate）： 給…放氣

e.g. Were your tires deflated today ? —Yeah , he did it.

今天你的汽車輪胎被人放了氣？ —是的，他做的好事，







