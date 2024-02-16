加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

沒有結尾句就好比電話結束不說再見一樣。特別是跟商業客戶、上司或是長輩，加上結尾句表示禮貌的問候、祝福是非常重要的。除了‘I look forward to hearing from you.’之外，Email 的結尾還可以怎麼寫？如何令Email結尾帶有畫龍點睛的效果，以在對方心中留下良好的印象？不少研究發現，使用含有'Thanks'這類感謝結尾語的Email 得到回信的機率是最高的。《性格與社會心理學期刊》（Journal of Personality and Social Psychology）的一項研究提及到收信人對寫有「Thank you so much!」的Email之回信率會增加一倍以上！本周，筆者為大家帶來一系列英文Email結尾的範例，主要分為三大部份：「一、表示盼望於近日內接獲回覆」、「二、表示謝意／感激」、「三、表示期待……/希望……」。大家記得bookmark定呢篇article以備不時之需呀！

（記住！信件內文的最後一部分通常會感謝收信人或解釋下一步是甚麼。）

英文Email結尾句例句：



I.「表示盼望於近日內接獲回覆」：







1. Your prompt reply would be greatly appreciated.

對於你的盡速回覆，我方將不勝感激。



2. Kindly reply at your earliest convenience.

煩請盡快回覆。



3. We look forward to receiving your early reply.

我們期待收到你的盡快回覆。



4. We will appreciate your prompt reply.

如蒙早日覆函。



5. We await a good news with patience.

我們耐心等待你的好消息。



6. Please favour us with your reply as early as possible.

請儘早回覆我們。



7. A prompt reply would help us greatly.

你及時的回覆將對我們有很大幫助。



8. Your prompt attention to this matter would be greatly esteemed.

感激你對此事的及時關注。



9. I would appreciate your immediate attention to this matter.

感激你對此事的及時關注。

II .「表示謝意／感激」：







1. Thank you for your kind cooperation.

感謝你的合作



2. Please accept my deepest thanks.

請接受我最深切的謝意。



3. Thank you for your assistance（幫助） / consideration（考慮） / encouragement（鼓勵） / guidance（指導） / support（支持） / thoughtfulness（深思熟慮）.

感謝你的幫助/考慮/鼓勵/指導/支持/深思熟慮。



4. Thank you for providing the requested information（所需信息）.

感謝您提供所需信息。



5. Allow us to thank you again for your kindness extended to us.

請允許我們再次感謝你對我們的善意。



6. Thank you for the special care you have given to the matter.

感謝你對此事的特別關注。



7. Thank you for *taking the trouble to help me. I do appreciate it.

能得到你幫助，我很感激。

(* ‘take the trouble to …...’= ‘to make an effort to …...’ )



8. I am very thankful that you are considering（考慮） my problem.

非常感謝你考慮我的問題。



9. Thank you for your assistance in our project.

感謝您對我們項目的幫助。



10. Thank you again for your prompt reply.

再次感謝你的及時答覆。



11. Thank you again for contacting us regarding ... (e.g. our current products and prices).

再次感謝您就...(例：我們當前的產品和價格)...與我們聯繫。



12. Thank you for raising your concerns.

感謝您提出疑慮。

III .「表示期待……/希望……」：







1. I look forward to hearing from you soon.

我希望早日收到你的來信。



2. I look forward to meeting you next Monday.

我期待着下周一與你見面。



3. We look forward to a successful working relationship in the future.

我們期待未來合作成功。



4. Please advise as necessary.

如有需要請告知。