商業Email範本 | 出差受款待後想講Thank You？主動寫感謝信給對方！宜一星期內寄出、這一內容絕不能提！
受到别人的恩惠後，同人講句thank you是常識吧？而商務往來上，受了別人的款待，最好都應該寫封感謝信。寫感謝信最主要的目的就是要感謝對方的好意，內容不一定要好長，有時草草幾句也可以。一般來說，只要你想表達謝意時都適合寫感謝信，因為大家都喜歡收到這樣窩心的信函，這一點並沒有太大的語言或文化的差別。不過，感謝信中絕對不適合提到其他議題。如果你還有其他公事要談的話，就奉勸大家另寫一封再講吧！
如果是出差接受對方的招待，那麼感謝信最好在回來後一星期內寄出。其實嚴格來說,，感謝信並沒有一定的禮儀規則，不過遲了寫就令人覺得誠意不足。以下會同大家介紹「答謝招待」必備「單字」、「片語」、「實用句型」、如何用e-mail「答謝招待」以及「回覆答謝招待函」的技巧：
Part 1：「答謝招待」必備單字片語
帶某人四處走走
show (somebody) around
安排旅程
arrange a tour
帶某人參觀景點
show (somebody) the sights
帶某人遊覽
take (somebody) on a tour
極好的
superb
豪華的
splendid
出色的
fantastic
卓越的
exceptional
有啟發性的
informative
有收穫的
productive
好極了;非常好
couldn't be better
熱情的招待
a hospitable reception
殷勤的;好客的
hospitable
親切的
gracious
Part 2: 「答謝招待」必學的句型
句型1：「表達旅途愉快」
“ how much I enjoyed my recent trip to +地點＂
Example:
Just a brief note to let you know how much I enjoyed my recent trip to Singapore.
只是想來信讓你知道最近這趟「新加坡之旅」讓我感到非常愉快。
句型2：「感謝對方招待」
“It was nice of (somebody) to + Verb (動詞) ＂
Example:
It was nice of you to arrange a tour of the countryside for me.
承蒙你為我安排郊區旅遊，不勝感激。
句型3：「印象深刻或讓人享受的事」
“ It was a real treat to + Verb (動詞) ＂
Example:
It was a real treat to visit the Kranji War Memorial and Bright Hill Temple.
參觀克蘭芝戰爭紀念館和光明山寺真是一種享受。
句型4：「期待有機會回報」
“On your next business trip to +地方 , it would be my pleasure to + Verb (動詞) ＂
Example:
On your next business trip to Tokyo, it would be my pleasure to take you around the city.
下次您到東京出差時，希望我有榮幸能帶你四處遊覽。
Part 3：如何用e-mail答謝招待
To: aliciarichards027@gmail.com
Subject: Recent Meeting in Singapore
Dear Alicia,
[表達旅遊愉快Just a brief note to let you know how much I enjoyed my recent trip to Singapore]. [感謝對方招待It was nice of you to arrange a tour of the countryside for me, and it was a real treat to visit the Kranji War Memorial and Bright Hill Temple.]
I was pleased that we were able to come to an agreement regarding exclusive agency. We certainly look forward to working with you in entering this new and exciting market.
[表示願意回報對方 On your next business trip to Tokyo, it would be my pleasure to take you around the city.]
Thank you once again for all of your assistance during my trip.
Regards,
Mollie
Part 5: 更多相關例句
Thank you for being such gracious hosts.
謝謝你的盛情款待。
It's our pleasure. I'm glad that everything works out.
這是我們的榮幸。 我很高興一切順利。
I appreciate all of your assistance during my recent business trip.
感謝您的在這趟商務之旅中的所有協助。
Thank you again for taking me out for such a memorable dinner.
再次感謝你帶我出去享受這麼難忘的晚餐。
You were such a great host. I look forward to the opportunity to reciprocate your hospitality.
你真是個好東道主。 我期待有機會回報您的熱情款待。
