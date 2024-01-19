加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

受到别人的恩惠後，同人講句thank you是常識吧？而商務往來上，受了別人的款待，最好都應該寫封感謝信。寫感謝信最主要的目的就是要感謝對方的好意，內容不一定要好長，有時草草幾句也可以。一般來說，只要你想表達謝意時都適合寫感謝信，因為大家都喜歡收到這樣窩心的信函，這一點並沒有太大的語言或文化的差別。不過，感謝信中絕對不適合提到其他議題。如果你還有其他公事要談的話，就奉勸大家另寫一封再講吧！

如果是出差接受對方的招待，那麼感謝信最好在回來後一星期內寄出。其實嚴格來說,，感謝信並沒有一定的禮儀規則，不過遲了寫就令人覺得誠意不足。以下會同大家介紹「答謝招待」必備「單字」、「片語」、「實用句型」、如何用e-mail「答謝招待」以及「回覆答謝招待函」的技巧：

Part 1：「答謝招待」必備單字片語

帶某人四處走走

show (somebody) around



安排旅程

arrange a tour



帶某人參觀景點

show (somebody) the sights



帶某人遊覽

take (somebody) on a tour



極好的

superb



豪華的

splendid



出色的

fantastic



卓越的

exceptional



有啟發性的

informative



有收穫的

productive



好極了;非常好

couldn't be better



熱情的招待

a hospitable reception



殷勤的;好客的

hospitable



親切的

gracious



Part 2: 「答謝招待」必學的句型



句型1：「表達旅途愉快」

“ how much I enjoyed my recent trip to +地點＂



Example:

Just a brief note to let you know how much I enjoyed my recent trip to Singapore.

只是想來信讓你知道最近這趟「新加坡之旅」讓我感到非常愉快。

句型2：「感謝對方招待」

“It was nice of (somebody) to + Verb (動詞) ＂



Example:

It was nice of you to arrange a tour of the countryside for me.

承蒙你為我安排郊區旅遊，不勝感激。

句型3：「印象深刻或讓人享受的事」

“ It was a real treat to + Verb (動詞) ＂



Example:

It was a real treat to visit the Kranji War Memorial and Bright Hill Temple.

參觀克蘭芝戰爭紀念館和光明山寺真是一種享受。



句型4：「期待有機會回報」

“On your next business trip to +地方 , it would be my pleasure to + Verb (動詞) ＂



Example:

On your next business trip to Tokyo, it would be my pleasure to take you around the city.

下次您到東京出差時，希望我有榮幸能帶你四處遊覽。

Part 3：如何用e-mail答謝招待

To: aliciarichards027@gmail.com

Subject: Recent Meeting in Singapore



Dear Alicia,



[表達旅遊愉快Just a brief note to let you know how much I enjoyed my recent trip to Singapore]. [感謝對方招待It was nice of you to arrange a tour of the countryside for me, and it was a real treat to visit the Kranji War Memorial and Bright Hill Temple.]



I was pleased that we were able to come to an agreement regarding exclusive agency. We certainly look forward to working with you in entering this new and exciting market.



[表示願意回報對方 On your next business trip to Tokyo, it would be my pleasure to take you around the city.]



Thank you once again for all of your assistance during my trip.



Regards,

Mollie



Part 5: 更多相關例句



Thank you for being such gracious hosts.

謝謝你的盛情款待。



It's our pleasure. I'm glad that everything works out.

這是我們的榮幸。 我很高興一切順利。



I appreciate all of your assistance during my recent business trip.

感謝您的在這趟商務之旅中的所有協助。



Thank you again for taking me out for such a memorable dinner.

再次感謝你帶我出去享受這麼難忘的晚餐。



You were such a great host. I look forward to the opportunity to reciprocate your hospitality.

你真是個好東道主。 我期待有機會回報您的熱情款待。







