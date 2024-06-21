商業英語 │ 聚餐應酬點用英文講「我請客」？公開6大實用情境+14個成功交談必備Expressions！暢所欲言助建立合作關係！

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

出席商務聚餐對於建立和維護商業關係至關重要。出席聚餐不但可有助自己與同事或合作夥伴建立人際關係，透過面對面的交流，你更可以展現你的專業素養、人際技巧和社交能力。此外，商務聚餐是探討合作機會、專案或業務發展的理想場所，你可以在非正式的氛圍中討論業務問題。總之，商務聚餐不僅是享用美食的機會，更是建立成功商業關係的重要一環。

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

無論你是主持聚餐還是出席聚餐，以下這些expressions將有助於你在社交場合中更加流暢地進行交流：

1. Small Talk and Seating Arrangements（有關閒聊和座位安排）

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

● "Let’s sit over there by the window."

「讓我們坐在窗戶那邊。」



● "It is a very nice place here; I like the atmosphere."

「這裏的環境很好，我喜歡這裏的氛圍。」



● "Is there anything on the menu that you would recommend?"

「菜單上有甚麼你推薦的嗎？」

2.Discussing Local Cuisine（討論當地美食）



● "Have you ever been to any restaurants around here? There are quite a few in this area."

「你來過這附近的餐廳/咖啡廳嗎？這附近有很多選擇。」



● "If you want to try some of the local food, the seafood here is quite traditional."

「如果你想嘗試一些當地的食物，這裏的海鮮很很經典。」

3. Ordering Food and Drinks（點餐）

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

● "I’ll have an espresso, please."

「我要一杯濃縮咖啡，謝謝。」



● "I’ll have the steak, please."

「我要一份牛排，謝謝。」



● "Could I get some extra fries with that, please?"

「我可以再加一點薯條嗎？」



● "Could I have the soup of the day, please?"

「我可以要一份是日餐湯嗎？」

4. Suggesting Payment（提議結帳）



● "*Shall we pay the bill?"

「我們來結帳吧？」

* 使用「shall」這個詞來提出建議是英語中常用的方式。

● "Can we get the bill, please?"

（麻煩你帳單給我們一下。）

5. Paying for the Meal（支付餐費)



● "The meal is on me."

「餐費由我來付。」



● "The drinks are on us."

「飲料我來付。」

6. Leaving Early（需要提前離開時）



● "I’m sorry, I must head off because……”

「抱歉，我必須先走了。因為……。」

請記住，掌握這些表達方式不僅可以增強你的用餐體驗，還有助於建立成功的業務關係！







