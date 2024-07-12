職場英文 | 首次與商業夥伴會面！只識講Nice to meet you？教你12句表達「很高興認識你」

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

當首次與商業夥伴會面時，傳達專業和尊重至關重要，除了一句 "Nice to meet you"外，我們還可以如何表達「很高興認識你」？儘管「Nice to meet you」是一個常見的說法，以下是12個替代語句，可讓您留下積極的印象：

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com



1. “It was a pleasure meeting you” 「很高興見到您」

This phrase adds formality and warmth.（這句話既正式又溫暖。）

例句：

"It was a pleasure meeting you at the conference yesterday. I enjoyed our discussion on industry trends."

「很高興在昨天的會議上見到您。我喜歡我們對行業趨勢的討論。」

2. “Pleased to meet you” 「很高興認識您」

A polite way to express your pleasure.（表達您的愉悅之情。）

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com)

例句：

“Pleased to meet you. I look forward to our collaboration."

「很高興認識您。期待我們的合作。」

3. “It’s a pleasure to meet you” 「能夠認識您是我的榮幸」

Similar to the previous one, emphasizing the pleasure of the encounter.（與前一句類似，強調了這次相遇的愉悅。）

例句：

"It’s a pleasure to meet you. Let’s discuss our project further."

「能夠認識您是我的榮幸。讓我們進一步討論項目。」

4. “Glad to have met you”「很高興遇見您 」

Conveys appreciation.（表達感激之情。）

例句：

"Glad to have met you. Your insights were valuable."

「很高興遇見您。您的見解很有價值。」

5. “It was great connecting with you” 「很高興與您聯繫」

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com)

Suitable for virtual meetings.（適用於虛擬會議。）

例句：

"It was great connecting with you online. Let’s schedule a follow-up call."

「很高興在線上與您聯繫。讓我們安排一次跟進通話。」

6. “Happy to meet you” 「很高興認識您」

A friendly and positive alternative.（友好且積極的替代語句。）

例句：

"Happy to meet you. Let’s explore potential synergies."

「很高興認識您。讓我們探討潛在的協同效應。」

7. “Enjoyed meeting you”「很享受與您見面」

Expresses genuine enjoyment.（真誠地表達愉悅之情。）

例句：

"I enjoyed meeting you. Let’s explore collaboration opportunities."

「我很享受與您見面。讓我們探討合作機會。」

8. “Good to have met you” 「很高興認識您」

Simple and friendly.（簡單而友好的說法。）

例句：

"Good to have met you. Looking forward to future interactions."

「很高興認識您。期待未來的互動。」

9. “Pleased to make your acquaintance” 「很高興與您交流」

More formal.（更正式的說法。）

例句：

"Pleased to make your acquaintance. Let’s discuss our mutual interests."

「很高興與您交流。讓我們討論共同的興趣。」

10. “Glad we had the chance to meet” 「很高興有機會與您見面」

Appreciative and forward-looking.（感激且前瞻性的說法。）

例句：

"Glad we had the chance to meet. Let’s stay in touch."

「很高興有機會與您見面。讓我們保持聯繫。」

11. “Delighted to make your acquaintance”「很高興與您結識」

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com)

Adds sophistication.（這說法增添了一份精緻感。）

例句：

"Delighted to make your acquaintance. I’m impressed by your expertise."

「很高興與您結識。您的專業知識令我印象深刻。」

12. “It’s nice to e-meet you!” 「很高興首次以電郵方式和你聯絡」

Used in an email to indicate that you are happy with your first meeting online.（在電子郵件中使用，表示您對網絡上的初次見面感到高興。）

最後，記得根據情境和您與對方的關係選擇適合的表達方式，以助您在商業互動中留下良好的印象。







