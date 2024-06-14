職場英文 │ AI勢不可擋！打工仔不能不學的6個AI術語+用法！甚麼是Computer Vision？附實用例句

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

在現代職場中，人工智能（AI）已經成為一個不可忽視的趨勢。無論你是管理者、市場人員、還是技術專家，了解AI相關術語將對你的職業生涯產生深遠的影響。本文將介紹6個你不能不學的AI術語，並提供實際例句，讓你更好地應用於工作中。 Let’s go！

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com )

1. Algorithm 算法

定義：

Algorithms are step-by-step instructions used by computers to solve specific problems or perform tasks

Algorithm是電腦用來解決特定問題或執行任務的一步步指令

例句：

An e-commerce platform uses recommendation algorithms to suggest personalized products to users based on their browsing history.

電子商務平台使用推薦算法，根據用戶的瀏覽歷史建議個性化產品。

2. Artificial Intelligence Engine (AI Engine) 人工智慧引擎（AI引擎）

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com )

定義：

A system of interconnected algorithms and neural networks that power AI applications

一個由相互連接的算法和神經網絡組成的系統，用於驅動AI應用

例句：

The AI engine behind a self-driving car processes sensor data to make real-time decisions on navigation and safety.

無人駕駛汽車背後的AI引擎會根據感測器數據，實時做出導航和安全方面的決策。

3. Artificial Neural Network 人工神經網絡

定義：

A computational model inspired by the human brain, used for tasks like image recognition and natural language processing

一種受人類大腦啟發的計算模型，用於圖像識別和自然語言處理等任務

例句：

Deep learning models employ artificial neural networks to classify images or translate languages.

深度學習模型使用人工神經網絡對圖像進行分類或繙譯語言。

4. Automation 自動化

定義：

The use of technology to automate repetitive tasks, reducing manual effort

使用技術自動執行重複性任務，減少手動工作

例句：

Robotic process automation（RPA）streamlines invoice processing by extracting relevant data from documents automatically.

機器人流程自動化（RPA）通過自動從文件中提取相關數據來簡化發票處理。

5. Chatbots 聊天機器人

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com )

定義：

AI-powered programs that simulate human conversation and assist users with tasks

模擬人類對話並協助用戶完成任務的AI程序

例句：

A customer support chatbot answers frequently asked questions and guides users through troubleshooting steps.

客戶支持聊天機器人回答常見問題並引導用戶進行故障排除。

6. Computer Vision 電腦視覺

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com )

定義：

AI technology that enables computers to interpret and analyze visual information from images or videos

AI技術使電腦解釋和分析來自圖像或視頻的視覺信息

例句：

Retail stores use computer vision to track inventory levels and detect shoplifting incidents.

零售店使用電腦視覺來跟蹤庫存水平，並檢測盜竊事件。

請記住，掌握這些人工智能術語將使你能夠有效地駕馭不斷變化的商業環境！







【你點睇】辭任終院法官撰文指本港法治受干預，政府反駁強調不受政治壓力，你是否支持政府回應？► 立即投票